Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri tear up by 6-minute ovation for ‘After the Hunt’

Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield attend 'After the Hunt' premiere at the Venice Film Festival


Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri broke down in tear in Venice!

On Friday, August 29, the Amazon MGM Studios premiered their psychological thriller film, After the Hunt, at the Venice Film Festival, which earned six-minute standing ovation.

The continuous thunderous applause from the crowd made the two actresses emotional, who were also joined by director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Andrew Garfield.

During the standing ovation, Roberts wiped away tears, blew kisses to the crowd and hugged her director and the costars.

Roberts, who plays Alma Olsson in the film, turned heads in a long-sleeved and form-fitting navy gown.

She wore her light brown locks in soft waves as she accessorized her stunning look with a selection of silver jewellery.

Meanwhile, Edebiri looked ethereal in a strapless red dress, which featured a dramatic bow-style decoration on the back of the garment.

Their another costar, Chloë Sevigny were also in attendance at the event, wearing a black lace one-piece with a ruffle skirt.

“A college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light,” the synopsis of the film reads.

Earlier in the day, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Chloë Sevigny and Andrew Garfield stepped out in the Italian city to attend the photocall for their film.

After the Hunt is set to release on October 17, 2025.

