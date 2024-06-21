Ayo Edebiri recalls 'almost meeting' Leonardo DiCaprio on 'The Departed’ set

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Ayo Edebiri has spilled the beans on how her dad quashed her chance to meet Leonardo DiCaprio during The Departed filming.

In a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Edebiri shared a hilarious childhood connection with DiCaprio's 2006 crime-thriller flick The Departed.

Edebiri revealed that her family's home in Boston was considered as a potential filming location by the film's production team , but her father turned down the opportunity due to a misunderstanding about the terms.

"Me and my dad were heading out to piano lessons. They were like ‘Hey, we’re about to film this Martin Scorsese movie; how would you feel about letting us use your house?'" she shared.

However, Edebiri's father responded skeptically, saying,  "Use my house so you can get the deed to my house? You see a working immigrant man with a house and you want to steal the house? Nice try.'"

The production staffer explained that they would pay to film scenes at the house with Leonardo DiCaprio, but Edebiri's father remained unconvinced.

“He’s like ‘Yeah you pay me money so in court you can say you paid for my house,'" she recalled her father's reaction.

In the end, the production team used another house in the neighborhood, and Edebiri missed out on the opportunity to meet her childhood crush, DiCaprio.

"'I don't play piano anymore. That's my revenge," she jokingly concluded.

Moreover, Ayo Edebiri recently lent voice to Envy in Inside Out 2 which was released on June 14.

