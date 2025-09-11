Princess Kate plans 'secret' meeting with Prince Harry 'behind' William's back

Kate Middleton is keen to bring Prince Harry back to the family, even if it means going behind her husband Prince William’s back.
On Wednesday, September 10, the Duke of Sussex met with his father King Charles after 18 months during his four-day UK trip.
Now, a report from Radar Online has suggested that Princess Kate is also eyeing meeting with the duke for reconciliation but she wants to keep it a secret from the future king as he is till too angry with his brother.
“Kate’s willing to do anything she can to end this feud. It’s torn the family apart, and she doesn’t want the next generation – her kids or their cousins – to be carrying this on their shoulders,” an insider told the outlet.
They further added, "She’s convinced a face-to-face with Harry will make a difference. Apart from giving him a piece of her mind, she wants to help him come home, and the only way is to rebuild trust with William and the family.”
However, the sources further suggested that the Princess of Wales is heartbroken that she has to do it without her Prince William.
“It breaks her heart that she’s doing this without William’s input. She wanted him to sit down with Harry, but there’s still too much anger there,” they added.
The insider further added, "She thinks it’s important to mend this before Charles becomes seriously unwell, and if that means going behind William’s back to bring Harry home, so be it.”
Prince William and Prince Harry have been estranged since the duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, made shocking claims about the royal family and revealed private conversations after stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California.