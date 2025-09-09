Prince William’s bid to join Princess Kate on royal duty rejected

Prince William’s bid to accompany Princess Kate on a recent royal outing was reportedly turned down.
On Monday, the Prince of Wales had a cheeky request denied during a joint public appearance alongside the Princess of Wales.
Her engagement took her to the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, where she honored the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
The WI stands as the nation’s biggest women’s organization, providing a welcoming community for women to share experiences and skills.
Members share experiences and work together to influence positive change in their local, national and global communities.
The organisation has a special connection to the late Queen as she was a member for 80 years.
She joined in 1943 and serving as President of the Sandringham WI from 2003 until her death in 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II was closely involved in the WI and would regularly attend the New Year meeting in January.
Prince William jokingly requested if he could join the group, saying, “Can you have honorary male members of the WI?”
When they answered, “No” in chorus, he smiled and said: “Point taken.”
Kate and William also had a discussion with members about the importance of Queen Elizabeth II's involvement in the organisation.
They met those who interacted with and met with the late Queen during her reign.