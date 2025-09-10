Princess Kate, William share powerful message on Suicide Prevention Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an “important” message to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.
On Wednesday, September 10, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a poignant message via Instagram.
The royal couple posted a video clip of mental health workers at the Jac Lewis Foundation, who are “doing incredible work in Wales.”
“Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. A reminder of how important it is to talk, listen, and support one another. The Jac Lewis Foundation is doing incredible work in Wales, providing people with mental health support, and helping families affected by suicide,” the caption read.
It further continued, “Their dedication shows how community and compassion can save lives. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. Find the support you need at @chasingstigma’s Hub of Hope.”
As per Palace, William attended the Principality Stadium for the launch of the centre by the Jac Lewis Foundation.
The charity is named in memory of Jac Lewis, a well-known Ammanford footballer who died by suicide at the age of 27 in February 2019.
William and Kate’s The Royal Foundation will also support the charity’s new initiative, Principality Stadium, through a partnership with their Welsh Rugby Union.
With the royal couple's foundation support, the charity will enable the new hub to operate for one day per week over three years.