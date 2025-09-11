Kirsten Dunst slams door on 'Bring it On' reboot talk

The cheerleading squad will not be back!
Kirsten Dunst has crushed all hopes for the Bring It On reboot, as she made it clear in a recent interview that she is not interested in going back to the good old days.
Talking to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of bringing back her cheerleader role, the Spider-Man actress said, "No. I'm like, leave good things where they are."
"I don't need to put on a cheerleading outfit," she joked. "I don't even know what I would do — be a coach or something? Nah. Let's leave it as is."
Dunst starred alongside Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford in the classic 2000 film that followed two high school cheerleading squads, the Toros and the Clovers, as they prep for the national cheer competition.
The franchise went on to expand with six more films, including Bring It On Again (2004), Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006), Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007), Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009), Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack (2017), and Bring It On: Cheer or Die (2022).
However, Dunst's stance on the return were different last year when she said, "I mean, it depends. Everyone's bringing back their stuff, right? It's a throwback time."
"As long as it's not embarrassing," the Civil War star added about starring in a potential sequel.
As of now, Kirsten Dunst is promoting her new movie Roofman, in which she costars alongside Channing Tatum. The movie is directed by Derek Cianfrance and is slated for a theatre release on October 10.