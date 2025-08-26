Home / Entertainment

'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary documentary snubs key cast members

The upcoming documentary will feature Jared Padalecki, Kelly Bishop and Chad Michael Murray, among others

Gilmore Girls 25th anniversary documentary snubs key cast members
'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary documentary snubs key cast members

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls this October, a new documentary, titled Searching For Stars Hollow, is under production, featuring Jared Padalecki, Kelly Bishop and Chad Michael Murray.

According to a press release, the Ink On Paper Studios project is set to examine "the beloved show's role in American cultural history," with the documentary consisting of never-before-seen cast interviews and behind-the-scenes tales from writers and directors.

The show's die-hard fanbase immediately notice Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham – who play Rory Gilmore and Lorelai Gilmore, respectively – names missing from the confirmed actors set to appear in the documentary.

Flooding the internet to express their confusion, one fan penned on X, "So they're making a Gilmore girls documentary…without the Gilmore girls."

While another social media post declared that the documentary should not take place if "Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are not in it."

In addition to Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Padalecki (Dean Forester) and Murray (Tristin Dugray), the doc will also feature interviews with Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Emily Kuroda (Mrs Kim), Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), director Jamie Babbit, writer and producer Stan Zimmerman, and casting director Jami Rudofsky.

Gilmore Girls, which ran for seven seasons, from 2000 to 2007, followed the relationship between a single mother, Lorelai, and her teen daughter, Rory, living in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna are directing the documentary, with Adam F. Goldberg executive producing and Jim Demonakos producing.

The official release date for Searching For Stars Hollow is yet to be confirmed by the studio.

You Might Like:

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spotted 'snogging' in London amid romance buzz

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spotted 'snogging' in London amid romance buzz
Taylor Swift close pal and ex-boyfriend have found themselves in romance rumours with recent outings

Taylor Swift drops third vinyl cover with jaw-dropping artwork

Taylor Swift drops third vinyl cover with jaw-dropping artwork
The pop star is set to released her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA arrest

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA arrest
The 'Old Town Road' rapper was arrested while walking on LA street partially naked

North West towers over mom Kim Kardashian in 5-inch platform boots in Rome

North West towers over mom Kim Kardashian in 5-inch platform boots in Rome
North West embraced gothic style with electric blue hair for a Rome outing with mom Kim Kardashian

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively confront new twist as judge decodes private texts

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively confront new twist as judge decodes private texts
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year

Jennifer Lopez responds to back-to-back career flops with major victory

Jennifer Lopez responds to back-to-back career flops with major victory
The 'Unstoppable' starlet will appear in new movie, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman', in October this year

Justin Bieber head over heels for wife Hailey’s new snap: ‘Love this picture’

Justin Bieber head over heels for wife Hailey’s new snap: ‘Love this picture’
The ‘Daisies’ singer showers love on his wife, Hailey Bieber, with a romantic Instagram post

'Big Brother' star Nicole Franzel announces sweet family update with husband

'Big Brother' star Nicole Franzel announces sweet family update with husband
Nicole Franzel and her husband, Victor Arroyo, tied the knot in March 2021

Jennifer Lopez exudes diva vibes in white as she poses in dreamy Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez exudes diva vibes in white as she poses in dreamy Hamptons
The ‘Birthday’ hitmaker Jennifer Lopez stuns in chic white look during a delightful Hamptons outing

Comedian Reggie Carroll fatally shot in Mississippi shooting at age of 52

Comedian Reggie Carroll fatally shot in Mississippi shooting at age of 52
A popular Baltimore-born stand-up comedian, was tragically shot and killed in Southaven, Mississippi, last week

Benny Blanco spends weekend solo as Selena Gomez enjoys bachelorette party

Benny Blanco spends weekend solo as Selena Gomez enjoys bachelorette party
Selena Gomez fuels wedding rumors with fiancé Benny Blanco after being spotted enjoying her bachelorette bash with pals in Cabo

Priyanka Chopra dismisses Parineeti Chopra rift rumors with sweet move

Priyanka Chopra dismisses Parineeti Chopra rift rumors with sweet move
Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra announced her first pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha