'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary documentary snubs key cast members

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls this October, a new documentary, titled Searching For Stars Hollow, is under production, featuring Jared Padalecki, Kelly Bishop and Chad Michael Murray.
According to a press release, the Ink On Paper Studios project is set to examine "the beloved show's role in American cultural history," with the documentary consisting of never-before-seen cast interviews and behind-the-scenes tales from writers and directors.
The show's die-hard fanbase immediately notice Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham – who play Rory Gilmore and Lorelai Gilmore, respectively – names missing from the confirmed actors set to appear in the documentary.
Flooding the internet to express their confusion, one fan penned on X, "So they're making a Gilmore girls documentary…without the Gilmore girls."
While another social media post declared that the documentary should not take place if "Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are not in it."
In addition to Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Padalecki (Dean Forester) and Murray (Tristin Dugray), the doc will also feature interviews with Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Emily Kuroda (Mrs Kim), Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), director Jamie Babbit, writer and producer Stan Zimmerman, and casting director Jami Rudofsky.
Gilmore Girls, which ran for seven seasons, from 2000 to 2007, followed the relationship between a single mother, Lorelai, and her teen daughter, Rory, living in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.
Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna are directing the documentary, with Adam F. Goldberg executive producing and Jim Demonakos producing.
The official release date for Searching For Stars Hollow is yet to be confirmed by the studio.