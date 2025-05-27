Entertainment

HBO 'Harry Potter' series announces lead cast for reboot of iconic roles

The highly-anticipated HBO series 'Harry Potter' slated to be released next year

HBO's upcoming reboot TV series, Harry Potter, has officially introduced its leading roles.

According to Variety, Dominic McLaughlin will play the role of Harry Potter, and Arabella Stanton will be seen as Hermione Granger.

Alastair Stout is set to portray the fun character of the series as Ron Weasley in the forthcoming novel-drama.

Shortly after auditioning more than 30,000 actors for the lead roles since HBO launched an open casting call last fall, the makers of the new series announced the new faces to the world.

The showrunner of the new HBO adaptation, Francesca Gardiner, and executive producer and director, Mark Mylod, issued a statement in which they announced the new cast.

"After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron," the statement read.

They additionally wrote, "The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen."

"We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there," they further noted.

Who played the iconic roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron earlier? 

For those unaware, the classic characters played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the early 2000s.

The filming of the highly-anticipated series is expected to begin in the summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom and the first series could air as early as 2026 on HBO Max. 

