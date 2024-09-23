Courteney Cox breaks silence on ‘Friends’ reboot

Courteney Cox is sharing her view on the iconic Friends’ reboot!
Marking the milestone 30th anniversary of her hit sitcom, Cox opened up about whether the show will come up with a reboot or not, during an interview with PEOPLE.
The series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane recently teased the idea of a potential reboot of the show with the idea of involving the main characters’ children.
However, when the outlet asked Cox’s view on the possibility, she expressed that it is unimaginable for her.
"It’s hard to try to redo anything. Anything with 're' in front of it with this group… I think it's so special,” the actress reacted.
Cox expressed that she is forever grateful that the show remained steady during the tough time and declared that Monica is “alive and well.”
"It's just insane to me because it feels like time, it goes so fast and I don't realise it. We used to say, 'Oh, I can't wait for this month' or 'god, it feels like forever.' I would never say that line anymore,” noted the Shining Vale actress.
Friends, which had 10 seasons and a reunion, aired from 1994 to 2004, and created a lasting legacy by its engaging plot and characters. The show is still watched by many fans around the world.
With the tragic demise of the beloved Matthew Perry who played the iconic Chandler Bing on the show, the reboot indeed can never create the magic that it did before.