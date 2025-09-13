Ellen DeGeneres faces legal trouble over alleged traffic violation

Ellen DeGeneres has landed in legal hot water over a 2023 collision in California, according to a new lawsuit.
As reported by TMZ on Friday, September 12, a woman is claiming that on October 16, 2023, the 67-year-old ignored a stop sign while driving in Santa Barbara County, and as a result, "t-boned" her car.
According to the lawsuit, the "intersection [where the incident occurred] is controlled by stop signs in all directions."
The plaintiff claimed that when she stopped for the stop sign, DeGeneres allegedly "suddenly and without any warning" collided into her vehicle, causing her injuries.
"Ellen DeGeneres entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign," the lawsuit further claims.
The lawsuit further accuses the comedian of exhibiting "negligent conduct [that] fell below the standard of care of a reasonable person," adding that the host "negligently caused, or contributed to causing plaintiff's vehicle to be collided with by the defendants' vehicle."
Moreover, the woman alleges she has also suffered wage loss and accumulate hospital and medical expenses, among other costs, as well as "loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and anxiety."
She is reportedly suing DeGeneres for general negligence and an undisclosed amount of compensatory damages.
Notably, Ellen relocated to the UK in November 2024 with her wife, Portia de Rossi, after saying goodbye to Hollywood.