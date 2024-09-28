Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres reveals shocking health updates: 'Hard to be honest'

Ellen DeGeneres made shocking revelation in Netflix special 'Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval'

  • September 28, 2024
Ellen DeGeneres made shocking revelation about her health, leaving her fans worried.

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show host has revealed that she was diagnosed with osteoporosis, OCD and ADHD after the toxic workplace allegations on her in 2020.

During her new Netflix special Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, which streamed on Tuesday, Ellen talked about aging and shared that told she took a “stupid bone density test” which diagnosed that she has “full-on osteoporosis.”

“I don’t even know how I’m standing up right now. I’m like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower,” she revealed.

Ellen continued, “I had excruciating pain one day and I thought I tore a ligament or something and I got an MRI and they said, ‘No, it’s just arthritis.’ I said, ‘How did I get that?’ And he said, ‘Oh it just happens at your age.'”

The comedian also acknowledged that it is “hard to be honest about aging and seem cool.”

Ellen further shared that she had started going to therapy after the intense “hatred” from fans affected her mental health, which led her to discover that she has OCD and ADHD as well.

Ellen DeGeneres was accused of creating a workplace that fostered “racism, fear and intimidation” in 2020. 

Her show ended in 2022 after 19 seasons.

