Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about her 'Botox and filler'

During Netflix special 'Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval,' the comedian opened up about Botox and filler

  • by Web Desk
  October 03, 2024
Ellen DeGeneres is shedding light on her Botox and filler removal!

On the premiere of her last Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, on Tuesday, September 24, Ellen DeGeneres, aged 66, revealed that she had “stopped doing Botox and filler.”

Addressing the audience during the opening segment, Ellen said, "I used to say that I didn't care what other people thought of me. I realize now, looking back, that I said that at the height of my popularity."

The comedian quickly made the atmosphere light hearted by quipping, "Hey, if I look older than when you saw me last it's because I'm older than when you saw me last. And also I stopped doing Botox and filler."

Ellen DeGeneres’ statement met with huge round of cheers and applause from the audience.

"I used to do Botox and filler back when I didn't care what other people thought of me... such a waste of time to worry about what other think of us. Just a waste of energy. We're just guessing, we don't know. It's impossible to guess what people are thinking,” she noted.

In the same show, the former talk show host also talked about her underlying medical conditions that includes Osteoporosis, OCD, and ADHD.

