Elton John's kneecaps transformed into jewellery pieces, documentary reveals

Elton John has made a shocking revelation of turning his kneecaps into a jewellery statement piece in his brand new documentary, Touched By Gold.
The short documentary, released by the World Gold Council, features the British singing legend and pianist discussing how his life has been affected or changed in unique and fascinating ways by the valuable metal.
John, who underwent a double knee replacement in 2024, was joined by jewellery designer Theo Fennell, who detailed the process of turning his joints into a stunning piece.
The 78-year-old recalled that when he had both of his kneecaps removed, he asked the surgeon if he could keep them, which "startled" him.
"We had to bake them to dry them out," Fennell explained. "Then they get raw like pumice stone, they're very porous, and so we had to paint them with acetate and then just polish them up."
He held up a necklace with a fragment of the bone framed in gold, with John describing it as "my right kneecap. That's my right patella."
Moreover, the chain that held the pendant was made out of bones, and the back of the necklace is inscribed with a Latin phrase that read, "I will no longer bow to any man."
As for John's left kneecap, the jeweller said that it was turned into a brooch because "it was a smaller kneecap, and we couldn't do so much with it."
"I honestly think these are timeless pieces that will last for centuries," John declared.
The Rocket Man singer, who officially retired from touring in 2023, has undergone several procedures and faced numerous health issues over the years.
"To be honest with you, there's not much of me left," he said last October at a screening of Elton John: Never Too Late at the New York Film Festival.
Last week, Elton John sparked concern by posting snaps from a hospital bed, which were actually from his new film, Spinal Tap II.