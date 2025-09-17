Trump, Epstein images on Windsor Castle kick off president's UK state visit

The UK welcomed President Donald Trump with a projected image of him and Jeffrey Epstein on Windsor Castle as he arrived for his historic second state visit.
On Tuesday, September 16, protestors projected a number of clips and photographs of Trump with Epstein onto Windsor Castle, where the president is set to meet King Charles the next day.
Four people were arrested on "suspicion of malicious communications" after several clicks appeared on the landmark.
Aside from Trump and Epstein clicks, other photographs included of the two with first lady Melania Trump and Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell; and of a lewd birthday message Trump allegedly sent Epstein in 2003 for a 50th birthday book.
Trump arrived in London on Tuesday for a state visit and reportedly will spend most of Wednesday at the castle with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, along with other Royal Family members.
Thames Valley Police in an official statement noted, "We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously. Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection, and four people have been arrested."
Trump's relationship with the disgraced financier has been under the spotlight for a while, especially after messages allegedly sent to him by the president were published earlier this month by Congress.
The president has denied writing in the 2003 "birthday book" for the billionaire, which also included birthday wishes from UK ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, who was dismissed last week over his ties to Epstein.
In 2019, Trump said he had a falling out with the notorious sex offender "a long time ago" and they have not talked in 15 years.
Moreover, the same year, King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, stepped back from his royal duties over his friendship with Epstein.
Three years later, he was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages by Queen Elizabeth II after his lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse.
Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre had claimed that Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17. He repeatedly denied the allegation but made an out-of-court settlement with her.
Virginia Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year.