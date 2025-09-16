New York Times hit with $15 billion defamation lawsuit by Donald Trump

The New York Times has been hit with a $15 billion lawsuit by US President Donald Trump.
According to AA, Trump on Monday, September 15, announced that he has filed a defamation lawsuit and libel lawsuit against The New York Times.
The Republican president accused the outlet of becoming a “virtual mouthpiece” of the opposition, the Democratic Party, and lying about him and his allies.
The 79-year-old wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country.”
“I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF! The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops NOW!" he added.
Trump, who said that the lawsuit will be filed in Florida, last week threatened the NY Times with legal action after it reported about his alleged birthday letter to convicted sex offender and paedophile Jeffery Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.
The US president also blamed the New York-based American daily for engaging in a "decades-long method of lying" about him and his family.
It is worth noting that the new lawsuit is an addition to Trump’s billion-dollar lawsuits against major media outlets, including Disney's ABC News, Paramount Global's CBS News and The Wall Street Journal.