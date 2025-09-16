Beyoncé, Ivanka Trump unexpected ties sparks concern among fans

An unexpected bond was observed at the REFORM Alliance Casino Night in Atlantic City!
Over the weekend, the internet saw Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, sharing a table with President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
The glamorous charity event was attended by several Hollywood names and key political figures; however, what caused the most buzz was the seating arrangement for the night.
Beyoncé's association with the Trump family has sparked a frenzy online, with one user sharing, "Y'all have accused celebrities for being MAGA for MUCH less so it’s funny watching y’all make excuses for Beyoncé and Jay Z associating with the MAGA royal family lmao."
The gala was hosted by REFORM Alliance, an organisation co-founded by Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Clara Wu Tsai, Robert Kraft, and Daniel Loeb, which works to advance criminal justice reform across the US.
For the high-profile event, the 35-time Grammy winner slipped into a bronze gown, which highlighted her curves, and paired the stunning dress with a brown coat and a shimmering diamond necklace.
While, the First daughter stepped out in a shimmering semi-sheer silver mesh gown.
The event saw about 300 elite guests in attendance, each one reportedly pre-approved by board members. Tickets started at $50,000, with entry into the poker tournament costing up to $100,000.
During the gala, The Weeknd gave a full set performance, while Ashley Graham, Latto, Cameron Diaz, Tom Brady, Emma Roberts, Travis Scott, Benji Madden, and Kevin Hart were among the high-profile attendees.