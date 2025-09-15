Kate Middleton’s key role in upcoming State Visit ‘honour’ for Donald Trump

During the upcoming State Visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Kate Middleton will play a key role, which has left the Presidential Couple “thrilled.”
The President of the United States and his wife are scheduled to arrive in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, September 17.
Upon their arrival at Windsor Castle, the pair will be welcomed by Prince William and Princess Kate, who will then lead Mr. and Mrs. Trump to a grand outdoor welcome hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Following this, the Prince and Princess of Wales will join the US Presidential Couple and the UK King and Queen in a carriage procession through the Windsor estate, towards the Castle.
According to an insider close to the President and his wife, Princess Kate’s significant role during the upcoming visit has delighted the duo, the Daily Mail reported.
"The President and First Lady are thrilled that the Princess of Wales will play such a prominent role in their visit,” told the source, adding, "The inclusion of Princess Kate in so many events during the state visit is an honour.”
They went on to share that Melania and Donald Trump "very much hoped she would be part of their visit" before Kate’s appearance was confirmed.
During the two-day State Visit, the future Queen will also host the Trumps for luncheon and show them precious pieces from the Royal Collection.
On the second day, when Donald Trump will visit Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, the Princess of Wales will undertake a rare joint engagement with Melania Trump at Frogmore Gardens, where they will watch a demonstration by the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.