Iain Armitage recalls sweet childhood moments with late Robert Redford

Iain Armitage is paying tribute to legendary actor and director Robert Redford following his death.
The Young Sheldon star took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 16, to reflect on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity he had as a child to work alongside the legendary Hollywood icon.
“Thinking of the work families and especially the real family of Robert Redford today. Almost a decade ago I got to work with him on a small movie filmed in Colorado Springs. The whole experience felt like a dream,” he began.
He shared a series of heartwarming photos of him with Redford from the set of their 2017 movie Our Souls at Night, which also starred Jane Fonda.
One of the photos in his carousel featured his sweet hand written note for the Indecent Proposal actor, where he expressed his admiration for him.
“It’s hard to explain how important watching legends like Jane Fonda and Robert Redford was to me, but even at that age I knew it was crucial and wrote about it to him in the note I’ve posted here,” the 17-year-old added in the caption.
Armitage further added, “My main memory, though, was that he was kind to me. I was a lucky kid who got to roast marshmallows, go fishing, play baseball and assemble toy trains with Robert Redford in a beautiful part of the world. I am grateful for it and will never forget it.”
Robert Redford passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday at his home at Sundance.