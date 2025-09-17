Demi Moore, Meryl Streep honor Robert Redford’s legacy following his death

Robert Redford’s death has left a profound sadness in hearts around the globe.
Following the news of his sad demise on Tuesday, September 16, many of his costar including Deemi Moore, Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda and others rushed to the social media to pay their heartfelt respect to the late actor.
Moore, who worked with Redford in Indecent Proposal, shared a clip of them from the 1993 movie.
“The world has lost an incredible actor, director, husband, father, friend… Robert’s legacy will live on forever in so many ways and I will carry the memories we share close to my heart. What I would do for just one more dance,” she wrote in the caption.
Meanwhile, Redford’s Out of Africa costar, Streep called him “lion” in a statement to People.
“One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend,” she said.
Jamie Lee Curtis also shared a throwback photo of the legendary actor on her Instagram with a note that read, “A LIFE! FAMILY• ART• TRANSFORMATION • ADVOCACY• CREATION• LEGACY Thank you Robert Redford.”
Mark Ruffalo, who shared screen with Redford in 2001’s The Last Castle, shared a photo of a letter he had written to him upon hearing of his illness and he sadly never sent before the legendary actor passed away.
Robert Redford passed away at his home at Sundance at the age of 89