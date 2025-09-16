Brad Pitt breaks cover after his friend Robert Redford’s death

Brad Pitt has been spotted publicly for the first time since the passing of his longtime friend and Hollywood legend Robert Redford, who died at 89.
On Tuesday, the Fight Club star was spotted on the set of the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood sequel, The Adventures of Cliff Booth.
While filming on a beach in Los Angeles, he was seen in a dark zip-up track jacket with white trim, light wash jeans, and aviator sunglasses.
This is the first sighting of the 61-year-old actor following the passing of his close friend and mentor Robert Redford.
Redford, the longtime Hollywood icon and star of classic films such as 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and 1985's Out of Africa, took the last breath in his sleep on Tuesday at his home in Utah at the age of 89-years-old.
"Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told PEOPLE in a statement.
The statement added, "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."
To note, the filmmaker directed Pitt in his first major blockbuster, the soulful A River Runs Through It, in the early 1990s.
In 1992, Redford cast the then-rising star Pitt as Paul Maclean, the journalist and gambler at the heart of the biographical film.
He revealed at that time Pitt's success was due to more than his good looks, mentioning his “special, smart, talented, hard-working and humble” qualities.
The duo also worked together on the 2001 thriller Spy Game from director Tony Scott.