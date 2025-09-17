Jane Fonda mourns tragic loss of Robert Redford: Says 'I can’t stop crying'

The Coming Home alum Jane Fonda paid tribute to her longtime friend and co-star Robert Redford after his death at the age of 89.
In a statement given to TODAY.com, the 87-year-old actress spoke about the tragic news of Rober’s death, stating, “It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying.”
The China Syndrome star stated, “He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."
Robert Redford and Jane Fonda shared screen together for several decades and ruled everyone's hearts, starting with The Chase (1966) and the iconic rom-com Barefoot in the Park (1967), where they portrayed mismatched newlyweds.
In 1979, the on-screen couple was reunited for The Electric Horseman and then played aging neighbours who find love in Our Souls at Night in 2017.
During promotions for their last film, Jane revealed that she had “fallen in love” with Redford during each project, calling their reunion like “slipping into comfortable gloves.”
Beyond his film career, Redford was an environmentalist, moving to Utah in 1961 and became a leading advocate to protect the natural landscape of his beloved hometown.
Robert Redford tragically passed away on Tuesday “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly,”
Many fans and actors, including Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, and more, are mourning the loss of the 89-year-old star.