Leonardo DiCaprio remembers Robert Redford in special tribute

Leonardo DiCaprio has paid tribute to Hollywood legend Robert Redford, honoring the late actor with whom he shared a unique bond.
Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Titanic actor shared an older black and white image of the Spy Game star, along with the caption, noting, “Actor, activist, passionate environmentalist, and champion of the arts.”
The caption added, “His unwavering commitment to protecting our planet and inspiring change matched his immense talent. His impact will endure for generations to come.”
To note, DiCaprio and Redford both portrayed Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby — Redford in the 1974 classic and DiCaprio in the 2013 remake.
Years later, the pair teamed up in the spy drama Body of Lies (2008), with DiCaprio as a CIA operative and Redford as his handler.
The iconic actor-and-director died at the age of 89 on Tuesday morning at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah.
"Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told PEOPLE in a statement.
The statement added, "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."
Redford rose as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated leading men, with iconic performances in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All the President’s Men, and The Sting.