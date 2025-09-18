'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie confirmed after series finale

The Summer I Turned Pretty is not leaving its fans anytime soon!
Amazon Prime Video has officially confirmed a brand new movie that will conclude Belly's coming-of-age story.
Details about the cast and plot have not been revealed; however, the film will continue the storyline of the series, which closed the curtains with its third and final season.
Jenny Han, who wrote the hit YA novels on which the series is based on, will also write the movie, alongside Sarah Kucserka.
The exciting announcement about the franchise was made at the series' finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France.
Han noted at the celebratory event, "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."
According to Amazon, the Season 3 debut drew 25 million viewers globally within seven days of its launch, which followed the story of Belly, who found herself in the middle of a love triangle with two brothers.
Lola Tung leads the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty alongside fellow cast members including Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and more.
Han serves as co-showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. Both are also executive producers along with Karen Rosenfelt as well as Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.