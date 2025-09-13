Real reason why Taylor Swift music was used in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The Summer I Turned Pretty made it into everyone's lives this summer with the premiere of its third and final season due to a number of reasons.
Aside from being the TV adaptation of Jenny Han's bestselling book series and the dramatic Conrad vs Jeremiah debate, the one reason it has garnered global attention is the almost-excessive use of Taylor Swift's tracks.
Season three alone has already included How Did It End, loml, False God, Bigger Than The Whole Sky, You're Losing Me, Us, and Cardigan.
Moreover, the previous two seasons also featured dozens more Taylor Swift songs on their soundtrack.
According to TSITP creator Jenny Han, the Lover crooner being a major part of the soundtrack is not just a coincidence as the 45-year-old listened to Swift's Fearless album obsessively while writing the original book series.
And in order to get the Grammy winner on board, Han reportedly reached out to Swift with a handwritten letter, asking for permission to use her music in the TV adaptation.
"I don't think anyone thought we were gonna get it, honestly," Han recalled of securing Swift's music.
"[I explained] how much it would mean — not just to me, but I thought to the fans. That was the gift I really wanted to give, because I'm like, they're gonna go crazy for this," Han continued.
She added about the Red singer, "I felt like she is someone who bets on women," sharing, "and I felt like she bet on me. And I can't say enough how thankful I am that she let us use her music. And I think she knows, too, her fans would like the show."
The Summer I Turned Pretty season three last episode will air on September 17, concluding Belly's [Lola Tung] coming-of-age story.