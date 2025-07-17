Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis passes away at 87

Connie Francis, the legendary singer of Pretty Little Baby, has passed away at the age of 87.
On Thursday, Ron Roberts, a friend of the late singer confirmed her sad demise in a statement shared on Facebook.
“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that i inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” he wrote.
Ron further added, “I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later.”
Connie got hospitalized in Florida earlier this month and she herself posted an update on her official Facebook account.
“I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing,” she wrote at the time.
Soon after the news of her death broke on internet, many social media user expressed their sorrow online.
“So sad to hear about the great Connie Francis,” one wrote.
While another expressed, “The world has lost a great one last night. RIP to Connie francis. you may know her from the recent viral hit 'Pretty Little Baby'.. 87 years young. now you're with bobby once again.”
“Rip Connie Francis 1937 - 2025. Goodbye to a true icon,” the third added.
Recently, Connie again rose to fame among young generation after her 1962’s single Pretty Little Baby became a hit on social media.