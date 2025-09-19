Camila Cabello introduces her ‘new man’ to fans: ‘We're really happy together’

Camila Cabello has delighted fans with her sense of humor and her new man!
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 18, the I Luv It singer shared a lighthearted video of herself from a bustling market.
“A lot of people are always asking me to talk about my relationship and I just feel like I have to keep parts of my personal life personal. But I don't know I'm kind of feeling like I want to share him,” Camila said in the video.
She then panned the camera to reveal her so-called mystery boyfriend which was a towering costumed figure entertaining visitors at the market
“We are at the market together, but he does attract a lot of attention. He's really tall, love you. We're really happy together, it just works, you know,” the ex-girlfriend of Shawn Mendes said in the video.
Alongside the video, Camila sweetly penned, “heheheheh i had the best time in Jakarta and Bangkok.”
The post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments, with fans playfully swooning over her ‘electric’ new boyfriend.
“Hahahahah you look so good together,” one wrote.
While another added, “That sexy voice he got.”
“Oh, he is so tall and handsome,” a third jokingly penned.
The fourth added, “Crushing on your electric boyfriend.”
Camila Cabello is currently said to be dating billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub.