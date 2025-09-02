Home / Entertainment

Camila Cabello cheers on former Fifth Harmony bandmates at reunion

'Havana' songstress’ former band Fifth Harmony reunited for their first joint performance in more than six years

Camila Cabello cheers on former Fifth Harmony bandmates at reunion
Camila Cabello cheers on former Fifth Harmony bandmates at reunion

Camila Cabello proved there’s no bad blood with her former bandmates, showing support as the remaining four members of Fifth Harmony reunited.

On August 31, the Havana songstress’ former band Fifth Harmony reunited for their first joint performance in more than six years at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

They were invited as special guests on the Jonas Brothers' JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour.

Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke took the stage without Cabello, but the singer quickly showed as she dropped four red heart emojis in the post’s comments section.

In a shared video, Normani began the performance, saying, "Y'all remember Fifth Harmony," as they appeared in front of the crowd at their reunion gig.

They delivered a slickly choreographed number, complete with their track Work From Home.

To note, their exciting performance came after The Hollywood Reporter reported that the group was planning to reunite for a potential documentary and tour.

Hours before their surprise appearance, Fifth Harmony sparked buzz on X with their first post since 2018, teasing fans with #FifthHarmonyFollowSpree.

To note, Fifth Harmony's last official concert was at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., on May 11, 2018 — about two months after the group announced an indefinite hiatus to embark on solo careers.

Cabello parted ways with the band on December 19, 2016.

You Might Like:

Benny Blanco stalling wedding to Selena Gomez for infuriating reason?

Benny Blanco stalling wedding to Selena Gomez for infuriating reason?
Selena Gomez pals furious as Benny Blanco affects wedding plans with annoying habit

Jason Kelce eyes ‘best man’ role at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's wedding

Jason Kelce eyes ‘best man’ role at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's wedding
Jason Kelce hopes to stand by Travis Kelce's side as 'best man' during his wedding with Taylor Swift

Tom Holland champions 'Never Stop Playing' in playful LEGO collaboration

Tom Holland champions 'Never Stop Playing' in playful LEGO collaboration
The 'Spider-Man' reminds everyone to have fun and play in the latest partnership with LEGO

Chris Pratt breaks silence after his 'Terminal List: Dark Wolf' trends No.1

Chris Pratt breaks silence after his 'Terminal List: Dark Wolf' trends No.1
Chris Pratt shares emotional message to celebrate the success of 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'

Taylor Swift’s new album shatters Spotify record weeks before release

Taylor Swift’s new album shatters Spotify record weeks before release
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ album smashes Spotify record ahead of its release

Taylor Swift engagement ring designer makes emotional request in new message

Taylor Swift engagement ring designer makes emotional request in new message
Kindred Lubeck responds to swifties reaction on Taylor Swift's engagement ring

Dwayne Johnson receives 15-minute standing ovation for 'Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson receives 15-minute standing ovation for 'Smashing Machine'
Dwayne Johnson gets emotional after receiving standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in talks for ‘Death Becomes Her’ remake?

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in talks for ‘Death Becomes Her’ remake?
Drew Barrymore wants to reunite with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with emotional message

Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with emotional message
Zendaya bids farewell to 'the official last year of my twenties' while marking milestone birthday

Graham Greene, 'Dances with Wolves' star dies at 73

Graham Greene, 'Dances with Wolves' star dies at 73
The Oscar-nominated actor was known for his role in 1990 'Dances with Wolves'

Who is Chloe Malle? Meet Anna Wintour’s pick for American Vogue’s new editor

Who is Chloe Malle? Meet Anna Wintour’s pick for American Vogue’s new editor
Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour appoints Chloe Malle as new editor of American Vogue

Niall Horan takes fans behind camera on ‘The Voice’ in exciting vlog

Niall Horan takes fans behind camera on ‘The Voice’ in exciting vlog
The former 1D star drops thrilling vlog showing what a day at NBC’s ‘The Voice’ looks like