Camila Cabello cheers on former Fifth Harmony bandmates at reunion

Camila Cabello proved there’s no bad blood with her former bandmates, showing support as the remaining four members of Fifth Harmony reunited.
On August 31, the Havana songstress’ former band Fifth Harmony reunited for their first joint performance in more than six years at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.
They were invited as special guests on the Jonas Brothers' JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour.
Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke took the stage without Cabello, but the singer quickly showed as she dropped four red heart emojis in the post’s comments section.
In a shared video, Normani began the performance, saying, "Y'all remember Fifth Harmony," as they appeared in front of the crowd at their reunion gig.
They delivered a slickly choreographed number, complete with their track Work From Home.
To note, their exciting performance came after The Hollywood Reporter reported that the group was planning to reunite for a potential documentary and tour.
Hours before their surprise appearance, Fifth Harmony sparked buzz on X with their first post since 2018, teasing fans with #FifthHarmonyFollowSpree.
To note, Fifth Harmony's last official concert was at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., on May 11, 2018 — about two months after the group announced an indefinite hiatus to embark on solo careers.
Cabello parted ways with the band on December 19, 2016.