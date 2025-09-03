Home / Entertainment

Camila Cabello’s Sydney show nearly derailed by major on-stage mishap: WATCH

Camila Cabello is currently on the Australian leg of her Yours, C World Tour, which kicked off in Spain in June


Camila Cabello has sweetly laughed off a major onstage mishap during her final Australian concert.

On Saturday, August 30, the Havana singer faced a massive technical glitch that almost stopped her sold-out concert at the Hordern Pavilion.

In the video making rounds on social media, the 28-year-old singer can be seen starting to play her piano-based pop ballad B.O.A.T. when the instrument begins making strange sounds.

As a crew member rushed onto the stage to fix the fault, Camila made light of the embarrassing incident.

“I don’t know if you guys could hear, but what was coming out of my piano was actually crazy,” she said to the crowd.

Camila went on to joke, “I was like what the hell, is this a prank?”

Meanwhile, in another video shared online by a concertgoer, the Cuban-born star can be seen sitting at the piano as a crew member tries to fix the broken instrument.

“Guys, I feel like you know, like when somebody plans this whole romantic moment and then does something stupid,” Camilla joked again.

She further added, ‘You guys just planned this adorable - this beautiful moment with all the multi-coloured B.O.A.T. lights and then my piano was like ‘wah’.”

Camila Cabello's recent concerts Down Under are part of her Yours, C World Tour, which kicked off in Spain in June.

