Camila Cabello drops BOLD snaps after ex Shawn Mendes posted mystery woman

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had on-and-off relationship before they officially broke up two years ago


Camila Cabello has shared spicy pictures from her first Australian concert after ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes posted mystery woman.

On Saturday, the Havana crooner took to Instagram to drop bold pictures from her show at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

She captioned the post, “God to sing torn by Natalie imbruglia aka what i heard was the Aussie national anthem for you legends. thank you Melbourne, see you in a minute Sydney!!!!!”

In the viral pictures, Camila can be seen wearing a tight-fitting white corset, paired with a grey underwear and white net skirt that added a touch of ethereal elegance.

The pop icon completed the dazzling look with a delicate white choker adorned with a bow and statement net gloves that reached up to her elbows.

Camila’s fans speculated that she might be posting provocative pictures after Shawn shared a photo of a mystery woman.

A fan commented, “Lmaoo Camila said ‘two can play that game’ she’s showing him what he lost!”

Another wrote, “Camila out here reminding everyone she’s that girl. Mystery who?”

“If he can post mystery women, she can post fire selfies. It's called equality,” a third quipped.

To note, Camila Cabello and Shawn dated on-and-off from 2021 to 2022 until they parted ways officially in 2023.

