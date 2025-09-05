Camila Cabello's reunion reaction sparks Lauren Jauregui's comeback

Lauren Jauregui has reacted to Camila Cabello’s support for the recent Fifth Harmony reunion.
On Wednesday, September 3, the pop icon revealed she “didn’t know” that Camila had left a comment about the group’s performance at a Jonas Brothers concert last week.
During the Dancing With the Stars cast announcement press line, she told US Weekly, “I didn’t know that,” adding it’s “interesting.”
Lauren reunited onstage with Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani during the Jonas Brothers’ Dallas show on Sunday, August 31.
The girl band sang their hit tracks Worth It and Work From Home.
She opened up about the Fifth Harmony reunion, “It was amazing. When the Jonas Brothers call you, answer the call. They are having a bunch of beautiful, nostalgic, amazing acts come through and share their light on the stage with them. They asked us to come through. We were like, ‘Absolutely.’”
However, Lauren did not reveal if any new Fifth Harmony music was in the works.
“We’ll see, I’m still focused on my own music,” she noted.
Notably, Fifth Harmony was formed during The X Factor U.S. in 2012 and Camilla departed from the group in December 2016.
The remaining four members announced their indefinite hiatus the following year.