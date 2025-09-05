Home / Entertainment

Camila Cabello's reunion reaction sparks Lauren Jauregui's comeback

Lauren Jauregui finds Camila Cabello’s reaction to Fifth Harmony reunion ‘interesting’

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Camila Cabellos reunion reaction sparks Lauren Jaureguis comeback
Camila Cabello's reunion reaction sparks Lauren Jauregui's comeback

Lauren Jauregui has reacted to Camila Cabello’s support for the recent Fifth Harmony reunion.

On Wednesday, September 3, the pop icon revealed she “didn’t know” that Camila had left a comment about the group’s performance at a Jonas Brothers concert last week.

During the Dancing With the Stars cast announcement press line, she told US Weekly, “I didn’t know that,” adding it’s “interesting.”

Lauren reunited onstage with Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani during the Jonas Brothers’ Dallas show on Sunday, August 31.

The girl band sang their hit tracks Worth It and Work From Home.

She opened up about the Fifth Harmony reunion, “It was amazing. When the Jonas Brothers call you, answer the call. They are having a bunch of beautiful, nostalgic, amazing acts come through and share their light on the stage with them. They asked us to come through. We were like, ‘Absolutely.’”

However, Lauren did not reveal if any new Fifth Harmony music was in the works.

“We’ll see, I’m still focused on my own music,” she noted.

Notably, Fifth Harmony was formed during The X Factor U.S. in 2012 and Camilla departed from the group in December 2016.

The remaining four members announced their indefinite hiatus the following year.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift teams up with Brittany Mahomes to keep her fun tradition alive

Taylor Swift teams up with Brittany Mahomes to keep her fun tradition alive
Brittany Mahomes shares sweet images from her 30th birthday celebration with her gal pals in Nashville

Princess Diana's stylist reacts to princess Kate's new look critics: ‘horrified

Princess Diana's stylist reacts to princess Kate's new look critics: ‘horrified
Sam McKnight met Princess Diana during a Vogue shoot and inspired her iconic short haircut

Lily Collins marks special wedding occasion ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S4

Lily Collins marks special wedding occasion ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S4
Emily Collin is currently gearing up for the fifth season of beloved Netflix show 'Emily in Paris'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Secret date and location leaked

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Secret date and location leaked
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and the NFL star’s wedding venue and time have been revealed

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The White Lotus’ reveals dreamy location for Season 4

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The White Lotus’ reveals dreamy location for Season 4
‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 starring Sydney Sweeney and Aimee Lou Wood is set to film in a European country

Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ S5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch

Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ S5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch
‘Only Murders in the Building’ starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin launches official podcast

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors
Corey Gamble reportedly feels ‘he deserves a nice payday’ for being Kris Jenner’s ‘protector, business partner, assistant, and lover’

Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF

Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF
The 'Euphoria' star dismissed speculation that she’d weigh in on the controversy over her American Eagle ad

Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post

Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post
Hailey Bieber takes her Rhode business venture to a new heights with a major achievement

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release
The 'Please Please Please' singer delighted fans with a new announcment

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'
The comedian and social media influencer made headlines with his 'proud American' skit

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2
The Disney Channel series is set to return for a second season on Friday, September 12