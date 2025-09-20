Queen Máxima shows off her legs in bold Fringe dress at Amsterdam Event

Queen Máxima is not just a Queen of Netherlands but also a style icon!
On Wednesday, September 18, the Dutch queen stepped out in Amsterdam to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Netherlands Brain Bank (NBB), making a daring fashion statement.
For the event, the royal slipped into a green 'Radura' short silk dress by Natan Couture with a crew neckline, short sleeves, and a bold skirt of long, flowing fringe that revealed her legs as she moved.
Queen Máxima gave it the royal treatment by pairing the dress with a structured under-skirt, ensuring the look remained elegant and event-appropriate.
She elevated her look with a wide-brimmed raffia hat by Fabienne Delvigne that lent a traditional, regal touch.
The mother of three completed her outfit of the day with a stone-gray clutch and matching pumps by Gianvito Rossi, looking ethereal as aways.
Queen Máxima’s dress choice quickly caught attention, drawing praise from many while also sparking some criticism.
"Adventurous Maxima [heart eyes emoji]", one wrote.\
While another penned, "I like everything but the grey shoes"
"This dress needed better tailoring," a third criticized.
A fourth expressed, "I feel like Maxima overdoes it with the hats."
Netherlands Brain Bank (NHB) is an institution that collects brain tissue from deceased donors and provides it to scientists worldwide for neurological research.