Queen Camilla gives health update to actress amid recovery from sinusitis

Queen Camilla has given a light-hearted health update amid her recovery from acute sinusitis.
On Friday, September 19, Her Majesty attended the third annual Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Chatsworth House in Bakewell, Derbyshire.
During her appearance, the 78-year-old Queen met actress Celia Imrie, who asked about her health after she withdrew from attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on Tuesday while recovering from acute sinusitis.
“Are you feeling better?” Celia asked.
Camilla replied, “I’m sorry if my voice gives halfway through, but as you can imagine, I’ve been doing quite a lot of talking the last few days!”
Earlier this week, a Buckingham Palace spokesman shared about Queen Camilla's health while speaking to GB News.
“With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis," the spokesperson said.
They further added, "Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family.”
Although, the wife of King Charles skipped the church service on medical advice but was quick to return to her royal engagements.
She hosted Donald and Melania Trump in the United Kingdom for an official state visit alongside King Charles, including a banquet at Windsor Castle and ceremonial events in London.