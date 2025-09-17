King Charles, Queen Camilla roll out royal welcome for President Trump

King Charles and Queen Camilla extended a warm welcome to President Trump at Windsor Castle, where the royals marked the occasion with a grand procession.
The 47th President of United States of America was warmly greeted by senior members of the royal family on Wednesday.
Along with the first lady Melania Trump arrived in the UK for a historic second state visit as they reached Windsor Castle via his Marine One helicopter.
The Trumps were welcomed by Prince William and Princess Kate, who then accompanied them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla inside the castle.
Shortly afterward, the Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry played the American national anthem.
On Tuesday night, the POTUS touched down for an official two-day royal visit, which will see King Charles host a banquet and carriage procession in honor of his arrival.
Scheduled for later in the day, the procession and royal salute stand in contrast to Trump’s inaugural state visit in June 2019.
The ceremony features 120 horses and 1,300 British troops, with a joint UK–US military flypast rounding out the spectacle.
“The joint flypast by UK and US F-35 aircraft is a demonstration of the strength of the UK-US defense and security relationship,” Britain’s defense ministry said.
After the magnificent procession, Trump and his wife are scheduled to have lunch in the State Dining Room with King Charles and Queen Camilla.