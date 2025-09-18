Princess Kate, Queen Camilla caught in awkward moment during state visit welcome

Royal fans have noticed an awkward moment of Queen Camilla dismissing Princess Kate while speaking to first lady Melania Trump at the formal state visit welcome.
On Wednesday, September 17, the Prince and Princess of Wales kick off the official trip by greeting President Donald Trump and his wife on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Following that, the royal couple accompanied the Trumps to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla outside Victoria House.
As seen in the viral clips, after Donald and Melania warmly greeted the King and the Queen, the US president and the King turned towards each other to talk, as did Camilla and Melania.
Prince William joined the King and the president's conversation while the Princess went on to talk with the Queen and the 55-year-old.
The mother-of-three and the first lady momentarily chatted while Camilla watched on and looked around.
After a few moments, the Queen subtly motioned for Princess Kate to move with a sweep of her hand. Princess Kate obliged, said farewell to Melania and stepped away to walk towards her husband's side.
Queen Camilla and Melania then spoke for a moment as the whole group stood in a line, creating a clear path for the horse-drawn carriages to approach and transport them to Windsor Castle.
The carriage procession created another opportunity for Queen Camilla and Melania to talk, as they rode together in the Scottish State Coach.
King Charles and President Trump led the procession in the Irish State Coach, while the Prince and Princess of Wales rode in the Semi-State Landau with Warren Stephens, the U.S. ambassador to the UK, and his wife.
The ceremonial welcome was followed by a state banquet at Windsor Castle, where President Donald Trump heaped praise on the Prince and Princess of Wales.