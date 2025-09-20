Trump plans to invite King Charles, Queen Camilla to US next year?

The US President Donald Trump who recently went on a state visit to the UK intends to invite King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit the United States next year.
He visited the UK for a second state visit this week to meet King Charles and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Trump, who has frequently praised the UK and its monarchy, referred to King Charles as “my friend” during his recent visit.
The last time a British monarch made an official state visit to the US was in 2007, during Queen Elizabeth’s reign.
As per BBC, the visit of King and Queen to the Us will be held separately from the country's 250th anniversary events.
According to a source close to Trump, the invitation might instead be offered to the Prince and Princess of Wales and Catherine.
Speaking alongside the US president earlier this week, King Charles also spoke glowingly of the the "special relationship" between the US and the UK.
"I have always admired the ingenuity of the American people and the principles of freedom, which your great democracy has represented since its inception," he said.
King Charles added, "Throughout my life, from the very first visit to the United States in 1970 - and there were 20 visits since that time - I have cherished a close tie between the British and American people."
However, the White House did not give any additional information about the timing or the plans for the visit.