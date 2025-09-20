Jason Derulo suffers major blow in sexual harassment case

Jason Derulo's legal troubles are not ending anytime soon!
Emaza Dilan, who claimed that the celebrated singer sexually harassed her and then turned "deeply hostile" when she refused his advances, has refiled her previously dismissed lawsuit in New York.
The singer, whose real name is Emaza Gibson, first sued Derulo and Atlantic Records in October 2023 in LA; however, a California judge dismissed the complaint last year, ruling that Emaza had signed artist agreements with clauses agreeing that all legal disputes would be confined to New York courts.
The new complaint, filed on Thursday, includes the same allegations, citing New York laws for her claims of discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, breach of contract, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
In the new complaint, the 27-year-old alleges that Jason reached out to her via direct message in August 2021 and said he wanted to sign her for his new joint venture linking Atlantic Records with his own label, Future History.
According to the court documents, the Hands on Me singer promised to mentor and collaborate with her, which caused her to feel "over the moon".
Emaza revealed the professional relationship took an unexpected turn when Jason allegedly pressured her to drink alcohol with him during late-night meetings and purportedly made sexually explicit comments to her on November 2, 2021.
Previously, Jason has strongly denied the accusation, claiming that they were "completely false and hurtful."