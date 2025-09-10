Tyler Perry's accuser breaks silence after million-dollars harassment drama

Tyler Perry landed in new trouble after his accuser, Derek Dixon, finally opened up about his sexual harassment lawsuit.
For those unaware, the popular actor, Dixon, who also worked in the media mogul's long-running political drama, The Oval, filed a $260 million lawsuit in June 2025.
According to the court documents, he made several accusations against Perry, claiming that he once sexually harassed him, which the American actor and filmmaker firmly denied.
"Just trying to think what you could have done better and having to deal with the judgment of how you could’ve ended it better without being in that situation," Dixon told ABC News.
To note, Dixon also starred as Dale in Perry's movie, The Oval, in 2020 and appeared in 85 episodes between 2021 and 2025.
The A-lister remarked that things took an unexpected turn in his life when he received filthy text messages with an unusual tone.
"One of them says, ‘What's it going to take for you to have guiltless sex? Have y’all found that in therapy yet? I would hope that you would let someone hold and make love to you," Dixon filed in his lawsuit.
He also revealed that Perry offered him to stay in his guest house in January 2020 after they shared drinks during a random party.
Responding to the claims, Tyler Perry's legal representatives Matthew Boyd claimed that the accusations made by Derek Dixon are "fabricated" and a complete "scam."
As of now, the 55-year-old playwright has not filed a countersuit against his accuser.