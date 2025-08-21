Justin Baldoni sets record straight on new bombshell harassment allegations

Justin Baldoni has finally addressed the new bombshell harassment allegations, made by It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer.
His legal team wrote a response to Isabela’s formal opposition to being subpoenaed.
The court documents obtained by Us Weekly read, Blake Lively "should not be permitted to obtain discovery from" Isabela.
Meanwhile, the actress and her counsel "frustrate all effort by the Wayfarer Parties to obtain the discovery critical to the preparation of their defense."
In the letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, his lawyer highlighted that the Gossip Girl alum issued a subpoena against Isabela first, which occurred back in February.
Justin’s team really the information from her lawyer “twice”, however, all the requests were “ignored.”
The legal document also pleaded the court to consider ordering both parties to avoid using "any communication to, from or concerning Ms. Ferrer, or any testimony from her, in any manner in this action.”
His team denied the 24-year old star’s harassment allegations, arguing that they were not the first party to subpoena the actress in the case.
Moreover, the American director’s team also requested that their motion to serve Ferrer be granted.