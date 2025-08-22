China warns US against student harassment tied to immigration concerns

China has warned the US to stop the harassment and deportation of students and welcome them with open arms.
Due to the US immigration crackdown and national security concerns from China, the Trump administration has made the situation worse for Chinese students in recent months.
On Friday, August 22, Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, was asked at a press briefing about reports of the treatment of students from China.
"We will not allow any Chinese citizen travelling to the US to be subjected to unfair treatment at any time or in any place," Mao said, originally in Chinese, state news publication Global Times reported.
She revealed that some students were interrogated in "small black rooms" for hours and in certain cases detained for days to be questioned about matters unrelated to their studies in the US.
Mao said, "We urge the US to face up to the problem, take China's concerns seriously, and put into practice the US leaders' stated welcome for Chinese students to study in America."
Highlighting the issue, she added, "The US should stop the unwarranted interrogations, harassment, and deportations targeting Chinese students and scholars."
In recent weeks, China-US tensions have eased with trade talks making progress and a temporary agreement to cut tariff rates was renewed.
However, some issues remain up for discussion, including student visas, oil sanctions, and Beijing's ties with Russia.