Entertainment

Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment

Taylor Swift files restraining order against a man who ‘believes’ she's the mother of his child

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Taylor Swift gets restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift gets restraining order against LA stalker for harassment

Taylor Swift has filed a restraining order against LA stalker to ensure her safety.

The Love Story crooner recently filed a temporary restraining order against a Colorado resident, Brian Jason Wagner.

As per documents obtained by E! News, the alleged stalker visited her Los Angeles home multiple times last year, becoming a safety threat for the musician and her family.

Taylor stated in her legal declaration, “Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true), being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality.”

It continued, “On at least one of the occasions in July 2024, Mr. Wagner was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon.”

The starler had also written letters to Swift while in prison detailing “at length about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life.”

Taylor further wrote, “I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and I have never met nor communicated with him.”

Taylor Swift granted temporary restraining against stalker:

Taylor Swift has been granted a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles, which will keep her stalker away from home, places of work and vehicles.

2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'
2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'
The BET Awards ceremony hosted by Kevin Hart in Los Angeles earlier this week
Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82
Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82
Sylvester Stewart, known by his stage name Sly Stone, was the lead vocalist of the famous funk band, Sly and the Family Stone
Blake Lively gives emotional statement after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively gives emotional statement after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively releases first statement after Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit got dismissed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly get married days after pregnancy rumors?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly get married days after pregnancy rumors?
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other in September 2023
Miley Cyrus sparks outrage after throwing shade at Jojo Siwa, Chris romance
Miley Cyrus sparks outrage after throwing shade at Jojo Siwa, Chris romance
The 'Flowers' crooner made surprise musical appearance during the Dreamland Pride Festival on Sunday
Justin Baldoni's $400 million legal battle with Blake Lively ends in defeat
Justin Baldoni's $400 million legal battle with Blake Lively ends in defeat
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle began in December last year
Hailey Bieber scraps 'therapy' post after Justin's cryptic message
Hailey Bieber scraps 'therapy' post after Justin's cryptic message
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for a year
Céline Dion receives heartfelt tribute during Coldplay Las Vegas concert
Céline Dion receives heartfelt tribute during Coldplay Las Vegas concert
The 'My Heart Will Go On' crooner made surprise visit to Coldplay's ongoing concert tour over the weekend
Tony Awards 2025: 'Maybe Happy Ending' 'Purpose' 'Sunset Blvd.' dominate winners list
Tony Awards 2025: 'Maybe Happy Ending' 'Purpose' 'Sunset Blvd.' dominate winners list
Cynthia Erivo hosted the 2025 Tony Awards show at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday
'The Crown' star Bertie Carvel joins remarkable 'Harry Potter' series lineup
'The Crown' star Bertie Carvel joins remarkable 'Harry Potter' series lineup
Bertie Carvel has been cast as a recurring character in the upcoming TV adaptation of 'Harry Potter'
Keanu Reeves reunites with longtime pal at 2025 Tony Award
Keanu Reeves reunites with longtime pal at 2025 Tony Award
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter set to star together in upcoming Broadway play
Nicole Scherzinger gets emotional on winning her first Tony Award
Nicole Scherzinger gets emotional on winning her first Tony Award
Nicole Scherzinger wins Best Performance Tony Award for her role in 'Sunset Boulevard'