Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment

Taylor Swift has filed a restraining order against LA stalker to ensure her safety.
The Love Story crooner recently filed a temporary restraining order against a Colorado resident, Brian Jason Wagner.
As per documents obtained by E! News, the alleged stalker visited her Los Angeles home multiple times last year, becoming a safety threat for the musician and her family.
Taylor stated in her legal declaration, “Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true), being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality.”
It continued, “On at least one of the occasions in July 2024, Mr. Wagner was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon.”
The starler had also written letters to Swift while in prison detailing “at length about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life.”
Taylor further wrote, “I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and I have never met nor communicated with him.”
Taylor Swift granted temporary restraining against stalker:
Taylor Swift has been granted a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles, which will keep her stalker away from home, places of work and vehicles.