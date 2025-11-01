Sports

Iga Swiatek dominates Madison Keys in 61-minute WTA finals opener

Iga Swiatek defeated Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 in the WTA Finals in Riyadh

Iga Swiatek made a powerful start to her campaign at the WTA finals by defeating Madison Keys in just 61 minutes in Riyadh.

Wimbledon champion Swiatek beat the Australian Open winner with a score of 6-1 6-2 in the first match of the tournament.

Swiatek started the match strongly and immediately broke Keys' serve, taking advantage of two double faults.

Keys then managed to hold her serve on her third try, briefly slowing down Swiatek but the world number two still won the first set.

Six-time major champion Swiatek then continued strongly in the second set by breaking Madison Keys' serve right away.

However, she lost focus in the next game, allowing Keys a chance to get back into the match.

Despite her efforts, Keys made two more double faults, giving control back to Swiatek who then eventually won the match.

After wining the match, the 24-year-old said, "Everything. All the things I have practised, I got it together today to play with the right balance between playing solid and aggressive. I'm happy I could bring my game today," as per BBC Sports.

In another match in the Serena Williams Group on Saturday, American fourth seed Amanda Anisimova will play against Kazakhstan’s sixth seed Elena Rybakina.

