Miley Cyrus set to take over the charts with new track 'Dream As One'

The 'Flowers' crooner drops new complete song, 'Dream As One' ahead of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' premiere

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Miley Cyrus has geared up to rule the charts with Avatar: Fire and Ash's new song, Dream As One

Taking to Instagram, the Flowers crooner released the complete song on Thursday, November 13, which she recorded for the upcoming film.

"Even through the flames. Even through the ashes in the sky. When we dream, we dream as one," Cyrus stated in her caption.

She continued explaining, "Writing this song with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt came straight from the heart. Every lyric remembers where we’ve been, reflects where we are, and holds hope for what’s ahead for all of us."

"It was an honour to create something so personal for a film that connects so deeply with people around the world. Dream As One (From Avatar: Fire and Ash) OUT NOW," she concluded.

The song comes a few days before the world premiere of the new animated movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is scheduled to release on December 19, 2025.

Notably, the Grammy-winning musician previously revealed on Instagram that Dream As One was inspired by her Malibu home, which was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. 

