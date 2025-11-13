World

Jim Avila, veteran journalist dies at 69

Jim Avila, a well-known journalist died at the age of 69.

According to his family, Avila passed away on Wednesday at his home in San Diego.

Avila, who graduated from Glenbard East High School in Lombard, began his journalism career working for KCBS radio in San Francisco, KPIX-TV (a CBS station in the Bay Area) and ABC 7 in Chicago.

Later, he joined CBS Chicago, where he became a well-known reporter and worked as part of the Channel 2 News team from 1984 to 1994.

ABC News said he dealt with his illness bravely and got a kidney transplant from his brother in 2020 but didn't give specific details about what caused his death.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, including his three children, Jamie, Jenny, and Evan, and we thank him for his many contributions and unwavering commitment to seeking out the truth,” ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic said in a statement.

Avila joined ABC News as the senior law and justice correspondent, covering major trials.

From 2012 to 2016, he covered the White House during President Obama's administration.

He left ABC News in 2021 and returned to local news in 2023, joining San Diego’s ABC station KGTV 10 as senior investigative correspondent.

Avila is survived by his mother, Eve Simon, his sister, Karie Simon, his brothers Tom Simon, Jaie Avila, his children, Jamie, Jenny and Evan.

