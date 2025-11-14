Here's why South Korea banned flights amid high-stakes college entrance exam

World

  • By Hania Jamil
Over half a million people in South Korea sat for the country's demanding university entrance exam on Thursday, prompting the country's operations standstill.

On Thursday, November 13, police were mobilised to ensure they made it to the test sites on time, and all flights were halted for half an hour to not cause any disruption.

The number of students taking the test to secure a place at the country's top universities was the highest in seven years.

Most of the candidates were born in 2007 when there was a surge in births because it was considered an auspicious time to have a baby.

Flights at all airports, including Incheon International Airport, were banned from landing or takeoff between 1:05 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. to ensure there was no disturbance while the students sat for the listening comprehension section of the English test.

The decision affected 140 flights, including 65 international arrivals and departures. Flight trackers showed aircraft circling near airports as the Transport Ministry restricted aircraft from altitudes below 3,000 metres (9,843 ft).

Moreover, offices opened an hour later than usual to ensure test candidates arrived on time for the nine-hour exam that is seen as crucial for success in the hyper-competitive society.

A total of 554,174 people registered this year, up 6% from last year and the highest since 2019.

