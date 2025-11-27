What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?

Archaeologists are set to resume excavations at the Ness of Brodgar after a remarkable discovery.
The discovery was made using advanced 3D radar technology, revealing something the team describes as "extraordinary."
Located in Orkney, the Ness of Brodgar is one of the most important Neolithic sites in the British Isles and had been the focus of 20 years of excavations before work officially concluded the previous year, as per BBC.
Archeologists are keeping details of the under wraps until further excavation.
The new discovery is unlike anything previously found at the Ness of Brodgar and might not even date back to the Neolithic period.
The only clue from the excavation team is that Ness is "a site that can be seen to be defined by straight lines and rectangular forms, from the architecture down to the art."
Archaeologist Nick Card told the BBC's Radio Scotland Breakfast programme, "We think this is so unusual that it could add a new chapter to the history of the Ness.
It's at a bit of the site where there doesn't seem to be any deep archaeology, so it's not like we're getting into another 20 years of excavations."
He added, "The archaeology that will be uncovered will be quite different. Don't expect three-dimensional Neolithic buildings. Possibly it is not Neolithic, I think probably later, but it could be contemporary."
The latest excavation at the site will allow the public to visit and see the dig for a period of four weeks in July 2026.