World

What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?

The Ness of Brodgar is one of the most important Neolithic sites in the British Isles

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?
What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?

Archaeologists are set to resume excavations at the Ness of Brodgar after a remarkable discovery.

The discovery was made using advanced 3D radar technology, revealing something the team describes as "extraordinary."

Located in Orkney, the Ness of Brodgar is one of the most important Neolithic sites in the British Isles and had been the focus of 20 years of excavations before work officially concluded the previous year, as per BBC.

Archeologists are keeping details of the under wraps until further excavation.

The new discovery is unlike anything previously found at the Ness of Brodgar and might not even date back to the Neolithic period.

The only clue from the excavation team is that Ness is "a site that can be seen to be defined by straight lines and rectangular forms, from the architecture down to the art."

Archaeologist Nick Card told the BBC's Radio Scotland Breakfast programme, "We think this is so unusual that it could add a new chapter to the history of the Ness.

It's at a bit of the site where there doesn't seem to be any deep archaeology, so it's not like we're getting into another 20 years of excavations."

He added, "The archaeology that will be uncovered will be quite different. Don't expect three-dimensional Neolithic buildings. Possibly it is not Neolithic, I think probably later, but it could be contemporary."

The latest excavation at the site will allow the public to visit and see the dig for a period of four weeks in July 2026.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister
A pair of missing baby giraffes from a troubled roadside zoo has shrouded a Virginia town in mystery

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise
The Scottish government does not intend to increase income tax rates or introduce new bands in next year's budget

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests
A fire at an apartment complex in the Tai Po neighborhood may be the most deadly in Hong Kong history

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales
Electric vehicles EVs accounts for less than 3% of all passenger car sales in India

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach
Bull sharks are one of the world's most dangerous shark species, capable of tolerating both salt and fresh water

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for first historic foreign trip

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for first historic foreign trip
Pope Leo XIV to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara during his first overseas visit

US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting

US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting
Washington DC National Guard shooting suspect identified as Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 55, search for survivors continues

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 55, search for survivors continues
Hong Kong tower complex fire remains uncontained as 279 remain missing

2 National Guard members in critical condition after shooting near White House

2 National Guard members in critical condition after shooting near White House
US President Trump calls National Guard shooting an 'act of terror' as suspect identified

Guinea-Bissau army officers claim 'total control' after deposing president

Guinea-Bissau army officers claim 'total control' after deposing president
Army Officers have announced that they have deposed Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo after the vote

Pope Leo delivers heart-warming Thanksgiving Day message

Pope Leo delivers heart-warming Thanksgiving Day message
Born Robert Francis Prevost, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, will mark his first Thanksgiving Day on Thursday

Woman linked to White House Press Secretary's family detained by ICE

Woman linked to White House Press Secretary's family detained by ICE
Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mother has been arrested by ICE for overstaying her tourist visa in the US