Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister

A pair of missing baby giraffes from a troubled roadside zoo has shrouded a Virginia town in mystery

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The disappearance of two giraffes has drawn attention from Hollywood's A-lister actress and animal right groups.

Two baby giraffes born at Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia have been missing for several months.

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone has teamed up with PETA to offer a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the safe return of the calves

As per MailUK, Gretchen Mogensen, the facilities manager at the zoo, has chosen to serve a 100-day jail sentence instead of revealing where the missing giraffes are.

Officials believe the baby giraffes were taken from their mothers too soon and a judge and jury found that the zoo had treated the mother giraffes cruelly.

"Tearing babies away from their distraught mothers is devastating for both, no matter what species they are," Silverstone said in the statement.

She added, "These missing babies need specialized care, and every day counts in finding them, so I hope someone with information about their whereabouts will come forward now."

The investigation into Gretchen Mogensen and Natural Bridge Zoo started in December 2023 after the Virginia Attorney General took control of 100 animals from the zoo.

Mogensen must finish her 100-day jail sentence at Rockbridge Regional Jail by February.

Meanwhile, the zoo has temporarily closed for the season, according to WDBJ7.

