  • By Javeria Ahmed
King Charles’ office drops update after Andrew’s Buckingham Palace Epstein invite

The U.S. Department of Justice has released new emails showed Andrew exchanged messages with Epstein

  By Javeria Ahmed
King Charles’ office has issued an update following reports that Andrew invited Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace.

As per the Buckingham Palace’s recent update, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edwar is all set to leave UK as he will fly to UAE (United Arab Emirates) from tomorrow) January 31 to February 4to attend the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai.

Notably, Edwards foreign visit’s update came after the U.S. The Department of Justice has released three million files on Jeffrey Epstein which caused further troubles for former Prince Andrew.

Newly released emails showed former Prince Andrew exchanged messages with Epstein in April 2010 and later invited him to Buckingham Palace that September, a move that could damage the Royal Family’s reputation.

In an email, he stated, "I am just departing Scotland, should be down by 18:00. I'll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring. Alternatively, we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”


Epstein responded: "Already in London, what time would you like me and [redacted]. We will also need/have private time."

Another email shows Epstein suggesting to Prince Andrew “a beautiful girl” in London he thought Andrew “might enjoy having dinner with,” describing her as a 26-year-old Russian who had the ex-prince’s email.

