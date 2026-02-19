News
Bears' Indiana move gains momentum as state creates stadium authority

  • By Bushra Saleem

  • By Bushra Saleem
The Chicago Bears' potential move to Indiana took another step forward as a key committee approved a plan to create an agency that would help get a stadium built.

According to Associated Press, the Indiana House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee on Thursday, February 19, passed a bill establishing a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority to finance, construct and lease a stadium by a 24-0 margin.

The Bears are looking at a tract of land near Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana.

The team stated, "The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date. We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana."

Republican Gov. Mike Braun and lawmakers in Indiana have been aggressive in trying to lure the founding NFL franchise across the state line amid a yearslong effort to build an enclosed stadium in Illinois. The Bears did not mention Illinois in their statement.

Matt Hill, a spokesman for Gov. JB Pritzker, wrote on X, "Illinois was ready to move this bill forward. After a productive three-hour meeting yesterday, the Bears leaders requested the (Illinois General Assembly) pause the hearing to make further tweaks to the bill. This morning, we were surprised to see a statement lauding Indiana and ignoring Illinois."

The Illinois House Revenue and Finance Committee was scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday morning on a bill that would allow the Bears and any other developer of a large enough project to negotiate long-term property tax rates with local taxing bodies. But that got canceled.

