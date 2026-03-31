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Arc Raiders Flashpoint update: Exciting gameplay tweaks, improvements

Arc Raiders update brings the latest drone-like enemy called the Vaporizer Arc that attacks using lasers

Arc Raiders Flashpoint update: Exciting gameplay tweaks, improvements
Arc Raiders Flashpoint update: Exciting gameplay tweaks, improvements 

Embark Studios has introduced the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update, bringing a comprehensive suite of new features, gameplay tweaks, and significant enhancements.

Arc Raiders update brings the latest drone-like enemy called the Vaporizer Arc that attacks using lasers and often appears in groups, raising challenges in the battle.

Meanwhile, the fatal Shredder enemy has diversified its presence to several areas, such as Blue Gate, Buried City, and Spaceport.

The latest map condition, Close Scrutiny, provides high-reward and high-risk encounters. With this exciting update, players can combat heavily guarded Arc Assessors to get rare loot, bringing a strategic edge to exploration.

Moreover, Flashpoint also diversified the arsenal with two new weapons, the Dolabra Energy Shotgun and the Canto submachine gun, alongside the Surge Coil deployable, that periodically electrifies nearby enemies to defend themselves.

Notably, crafting has also been updated to minimise waiting time, while the resource-gathering system has received a major enhancement by enabling players to feed Scrappy specific items for targeted rewards.

Arc Raiders update also includes extra quests, gameplay adjustments, and store bundles have been added too.

Availability

The Wasp Hunter cosmetic set, featuring accessories and outfits, is now accessible for everyone to buy, with further sets likely to launch in April as the game looks for next update, Riven Tides.

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