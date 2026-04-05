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Top free Poki games of April 2026 you shouldn't miss

Here are a few best Poki games online you should play to make the most out of your time

Top free Poki games of April 2026 you shouldnt miss
Top free Poki games of April 2026 you shouldn't miss

Poki is one of the most exciting gaming platforms that provides a range of incredible online games. However, the quantity itself causes plenty of confusion, but don‘t worry as Daily Jang has got you covered.

Here are a few best Poki games online you should play to make the most out of your time.

Subway Surfers

The long-lost game, which has seen a sharp decline in its popularity from the past, Poki acknowledges its legacy and has added the classic into the platform.

The game still maintains its charm, allowing players to navigate obstacles as a street artist, trying to run away from a policeman and his dog through a subway network, aiming to collect maximum gold coins.

Who is?

Who Is? is a situation-guesser game, which delves you deeper into several situations with people where someone is telling lies. The player’s job is to decide who is lying and find the truth.

One of the most exhilarating parts is that players will have evidence to support their decision, which is veiled in the game itself.

Stick Merge

Another hyper-casual game, Stick Merge, allows users to play as a stick human tasked with taking out as many enemies as possible on a battlefield.

The game kicks off with a simple pistol and gradually upgrades it by matching and mixing two weapons for a better one.

Murder

If you are fond of playing criminal-related games, then Murder will be an ideal game for you, involving taking out the king and claiming the throne for yourself. It is played like the traditional Daruma game from Japan.

You charge up your knife slowly and ensure the king doesn’t notice their attempt to murder them. However, the king continues to look back , so ensure letting go of the knife when he does.

Top Poki games for April 2026

  • Stickman Hook
  • Bubble Trouble
  • The Final Earth 2
  • Make It Meme
  • Drive Mad
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